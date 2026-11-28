Owner Unplugged The Server During Updates And Knocked Out Everyone’s Email, Leaving The IT Administrator To Restore An Entire Exchange Database To Get The Company’s Email Working Again

Server updates usually work best when nobody touches the power cords.

This company owner decided he knew exactly how to fix an email problem.

Instead, his early-morning troubleshooting created a much larger emergency for the IT administrator.

Let’s see how this unplugged disaster unfolded.

Mark pulled the plug on the Exchange server during updates Back in 2011, Mark owned a decently sized finance operation and often worked odd hours. He was in the office very early one morning (around 3:00 AM). At the time, the company had a physical Exchange 2010 server running Windows Server 2008 R2 with a monthly maintenance window on the 2nd or 3rd Thursday at 3 AM or whenever it was. Mark didn’t trust virtualization and never approved any of our recommendations, either, as if he were some sort of subject matter expert on IT.

When his Outlook wouldn’t load, Mark rebooted the server.

I was at a conference, so I was in the hotel room several states away when he called around 6 AM that Thursday. “I can’t get into email,” he tells me. I ask what happened. He said he was in the office early, and his Outlook disconnected. He knew it was really early and didn’t call me, but he figured rebooting the server would do the trick. I asked how he rebooted it.

As it turns out, his reboot consisted of pulling the plugs.

“I pulled the plugs, waited a few seconds, then plugged ’em back in.” Crap. “What time was that?” I ask. “Oh, around 3:15 or so.”

Mark paid a premium price for the mistake.

I spent the whole morning (missing the conference) restoring their Exchange database from the night before. He lost a few emails, so did the rest of the office, and I told him never again will he touch the power cords on the servers, or touch the servers at all. He got charged emergency rates because of his incompetence.

Wow! That must’ve been a very costly mistake!

Let’s check out if the people over at Reddit can relate to this situation.

This is how one reader would handle it.

Here’s someone who encountered something similar.

Yet another reader who experienced something similar.

According to this comment, a guy used to just unplug everything randomly.

Mark pulled the Exchange server’s plugs during an update, damaging the database and taking down company email.

The IT administrator missed his conference to restore everything, then charged emergency rates for the unnecessary disaster.

Mark rebooted the server and the repair bill.