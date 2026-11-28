An Aggressive Driver Cut Him Off While He Was Trying To Turn Left, So When They Both Got Caught At A Long Light, He Found A Way To Skip Ahead And Get In Front Of The Bad Driver

Aggressive drivers are not just annoying; they can be very dangerous as well.

What would you do if you were trying to turn left when a driver coming from the other direction accelerated and turned in front of you very sharply before speeding off?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so when he caught up with him at another light, he found a way to get in front of him by executing a U-Turn and leaving the jerk way behind.

Read through the full story below and see if he did the right thing, or if he was also a dangerous driver.

This petty revenge was instant and felt so good! For those who want to follow along on a map, this is in San Francisco, and I am traveling east on California Street from 15th Avenue toward 14th Avenue.

Ok, let’s see what is happening.

A half block past 14th Avenue is Park Presidio, which is a main commute artery running north/south. North, it goes to the Marina district (where I was headed) and Marin County. South, it goes to the Richmond district, the Sunset district, and cities south of SF. It was rush hour, and cars were backing up at lights in all four directions. There is a turn lane on California to turn left (north) onto Park Presidio. One block north is Lake Street and then Park Presidio turns into a freeway, no exits for about a mile.

He wants to try to go around some of the traffic.

So, I see that California Street is way backed up waiting to turn left onto Park Presidio. So, I pass the cars in that lane and fortunately the person in that lane who *could* have blocked 14th Avenue has left enough room for cars to cross California on 14th. I figure I will turn left onto 14th Avenue in front of that car, then turn right onto Lake, and 1/4 block from there I can turn left onto Park Presidio and get right onto the freeway portion of it, and even if cars are backed up waiting to turn onto Park Presidio, at least I will have gained a block of progress.

Some people are very aggressive drivers.

So, I signal to turn left onto 14th, traffic is not going anywhere, so I am not cutting anyone off in the left turn lane, but as I inch my nose out all of a sudden some guy in a beat up old car (you know the kind, so old, and always parked in the sun, that the gloss has completely worn off) … comes roaring up California from the same direction I had come from (15th Avenue) except he is driving in the opposite lane. He honks wildly at me as he sees me proceeding legally on 14th across California, then makes a wild left turn in front of me onto 14th, cutting me off, then roars off toward Lake Street.

All this is pretty normal so far.

I follow him (since that’s where I am going anyway), he turns right onto Lake and just like on California there is already a line waiting in the left turn lane to get onto Park Presidio. He is probably car #5 and I am car #6 right behind him. The traffic lights favor Park Presidio, so the red light is very very long, we are all sitting there, then our light turns green. Nobody moves in our lane because pedestrians are now crossing Park Presidio, then when the pedestrians are clear, cars are coming from the opposite side of Park Presidio.

Ok, he goes past that light.

Finally, as the flashing counter is counting down, three cars ahead of us are able to turn left. The countdown is now at 5 seconds and I realize that the jerk and I are going to have to wait through yet another light change. Then I get a flash of inspiration, check the lane to my right, nobody is coming, so I signal, get into that lane, hit my accelerator, and cross Park Presidio legally on the yellow, leaving AH stuck in the line as his light turns red.

He is trying to avoid waiting for a left-turn opportunity.

Then, knowing AH can see me do this, I go 1/4 block farther to where there’s a break in the double yellow line at the T-intersection of Lake & Funston (which would be 13th Avenue if there were one, but I guess the City founders were superstitious), make a legal U-turn (this all happens in mere seconds), then zip back the 1/4 block to Park Presidio. At this point, there are three lanes of traffic on my left waiting on Park Presidio to cross Lake and get onto the freeway, but here in San Francisco there is always a delay between one light turning red and the perpendicular light turning green.

Honestly, this is not the safest way to drive either.

So, I have maybe a second or so to come to a legal stop, throw on my turn signal, and turn right onto Park Presidio before the oncoming three lanes of traffic overtakes me. So I do that! By the time the jerk was able to make his turn onto Park Presidio? I was over a mile away. Felt very good!

It often feels good to drive aggressively and try to avoid traffic, but it isn’t always the best option.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He wasn’t driving safely himself.

These are very common in Michigan.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Getting where you want to go isn’t always easy.

This sounds familiar.

Aggressive driving doesn’t always get you to the front of the line first.

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