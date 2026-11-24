Tenants Were Forced to Pay for HVAC Repairs Themselves. So They Rigged the Laundry Machine to Run for Free

Imagine renting an apartment in a house, and the landlord likes to do the repairs himself. But he’s really bad at it. Like, he has no idea what he’s doing, and the results could be really dangerous.

What would you do?

In this story, one tenant was in this situation and ended up having to pay for emergency HVAC repairs out of his own pocket.

When the landlord refused to reimburse him, he decided to get revenge instead of suing him.

Keep reading for all the detials.

Landlord Revenge- Recouped what he stole from us Well over a decade ago, we had grade A, awful landlord. We lived in a large old Victorian house that was converted into about 4-5 individual apartments. The landlord had installed the HVAC system himself. He had no idea what he was doing and did it wrong. It was a forced air natural gas system.

Yikes! This is really bad!

His incompetence caused the exhaust pipe to melt/burn away, releasing the CO in the building. We called the Fire Department who shut it off and Red-Tagged the machine. It was cold in mid January. A half day goes by with no response from the land lord things were chilly.

They had to get it fixed.

Finally, we called an HVAC company to do the repair, at that time, about $650. Landlord calls back about 2 days later and flips out that we called the FD and a contractor. He refuses to reimburse us for the repair. He bemoans us he could have handled the issue. People like this aren’t worth reasoning with or wasting time escrowing the rent in court.

A friend helped him get revenge.

Revenge: There was coin operated laundry in the basement. It was about ~$4 to do a load of laundry. My buddy and I got a case of beer and took apart the entire coin-op hardware and rigged up some zip ties out the back of the machines so we could trigger the mechanical switch and do all the free laundry we wanted.

The landlord never knew what was really going on.

All the tenants were updated on the laundry bypass and his actions being an absolute jerk. They were happy to save on free laundry. With 5 units doing about 3-4 loads per week. I’m thinking he lost about $60-100/week. That jerk would come to empty the coins and complain that no one was using his laundry machines.

That’s awesome! I love that they got their money back through free laundry, and the landlord was none the wiser. Serves him right!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

An HVAC technician weighs in.

This person doesn’t think the landlord is very smart.

Another person has some advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

This person loved the revenge.

He had to get his money back one way or another. The best part is that everyone in the building saved money because of OP’s revenge. It’s the revenge that keeps on benefiting everyone except the landlord.

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