Pregnant Employee’s Co-Worker Complains To Their Supervisor After She Repeatedly Avoids Her Job Responsibilities

Imagine having a coworker who is pregnant and who uses her pregnancy as an excuse to get out of doing her job. Would you have compassion and realize this must be a tough time for her, or would you be upset that you have to pick up the slack and complain that it’s not fair?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he decided to complain to the supervisor about the pregnant coworker.

Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to complain or if his complaints were justified.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for complaining again to a supervisor about a coworker who uses her pregnancy as an excuse to not do her assigned tasks? Long story short, I have a coworker that uses her pregnancy as a ticket to not do work during her 4 day, 10 hour shift. She finds ways to get out from an assigned task that week and shoves her workload on to me or another coworker. She found out that she was pregnant three weeks ago and has been having symptoms.

Here are some examples of her excuses.

Simple tasks such as cleaning or desk work is “too overwhelming for her” or the “chemical makes me nauseous”. I and another coworker told our supervisor about her and in turn. The supervisor told us to be “patient with her”.

OP finds the situation really frustrating.

It’s been weeks now and it’s still happening. It stresses the rest of the crew as we already have a heavy work week. There are still no changes after the supervisor talked to her.

It is highly likely that the coworker is having a really rough pregnancy. Morning sickness isn’t just a morning thing. She might feel nauseous pretty easily.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person shares their opinion.

Another person doesn’t think the coworker should be able to get out of doing her job.

This person has a question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who quits and finds a better job after their employer suggests they switch to contractor status if they want more money.

One person shares a similar situation.

Pregnancy can make it harder or even impossible to do some work tasks that a woman used to be able to do just fine. What’s hard to know in this story is if the coworker is making excuses or if she seriously can’t do the things she’s saying she can’t do. It’s hard to know without more details about the job. I can understand being upset about having to pick up the slack.

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