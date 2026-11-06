The Supervisor Still Ordered A Crooked Component Installed, And Defective Products Went Out The Door

Loyalty disappears quickly when a company fires the people keeping it afloat.

One supervisor was dismissed after years of unpaid overtime and broken promises.

Then her former boss asked for help finishing the failed contract.

She agreed to do her job.

Check out how it all went down.

Supervisors say it’s ok, then it’s Ok! My dad used to work at a place that made lawn aerators and when they made them, they started with a shaft that had holes drilled into them. If the holes were crooked at all, the tires would be crooked as well. One day, a lot of the holes were crooked, so my dad threw out the crooked ones and then he ran out of good ones.

Dad went to his supervisor.

So he told the supervisor that they were out of shafts. The supervisor then asked “how could that be?!” Dad then told them that they were all crooked. The supervisor then got four other supervisors over to take a look at the situation.

But it wasn’t fine to use.

They then started to throw shafts out from the pile and told my dad that they were fine to use. My dad then prepared the shafts and when the other workers down the line put the aerators together, the tires were crooked. The workers were then yelling at dad that the shafts were crooked.

Dad explained the situation.

Dad told them that the five supervisors said they were good and to use them. Then dad added, “If they can fit in the box and you can close the box, send them.” So they did. I’m sure a lot of them came back, and I am sorry if you happened to get a defective product from this company.

I wish there had been some sort of immediate consequence for the supervisors. Instead, they probably never realized their mistake.

There really weren’t very many comments on Reddit about this story, but this person didn’t think it was malicious at all.

This supervisor spent her final two weeks helping fired employees use their benefits and prepare for new jobs.

After joining a competitor, she and a former coworker recruited many talented employees away from their struggling old company.