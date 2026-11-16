They Let Two Friends Move In to Help Offset Their Mortgage. Things Went Poorly From the Start, and Now They Don’t Know What to Do

It can be very tempting to invite friends to move into your house in order to save some money and live with people who you know you like. Unfortunately, things do not often go smoothly.

That is what happened when the couple in this story had two of their friends move in to help offset the cost of their mortgage.

From the very beginning, there was conflict and disagreement, and now it seems that the friendships are ruined. They aren’t sure what they should do since they want to try to save the friendships, but also need to keep them in the house to manage the budget.

To me, it is obvious that they should let them out of their roommate agreements and just find other people to live there. Read on to see if you agree.

Should I (23F) let my roommates (26M, 25F) move out early, and do we deserve how they’ve been treating us after one blowout fight? Hello! My boyfriend (27M) and I bought our first house together this past June.

Roommates can be a great way to save money, but they also bring problems.

We knew it would be difficult to afford the mortgage on our own, so we invited two of our friends to move in with us. We thought it would be a win-win situation: we would get some help with the mortgage, and they would have affordable housing while they were still in school and not working full-time.

Things like this rarely go according to plan.

For context, our house has four bedrooms and one bathroom. We gave our roommates two bedrooms, while my boyfriend and I use the master bedroom and a very small office. We split the housing costs roughly 60/40, with us paying 60% and them paying 40%. Unfortunately, the issues started before they even moved in.

It sounds like her friend doesn’t want to move in anymore.

One of the bedrooms was converted from half of the garage and doesn’t have a closet. We explained this beforehand and assured them there was plenty of closet space elsewhere in the house, including in the other bedroom they would be using. Despite this, my friend, whom I’ll call Sarah, repeatedly texted me asking whether there would be enough space for their belongings and even tried to back out of the arrangement at the last minute.

Buying a home with the assumption that you will have roommates is tough on the budget.

I admit I pushed back because we had already made plans based on them moving in, and we really needed the help with the mortgage. I reminded her that we had discussed everything beforehand and that she had agreed multiple times that we would make it work. Looking back, I probably should have handled this differently rather than pressuring her to stick to the agreement. Eventually, they moved in.

Having clear boundaries is essential with any roommate.

The first major issue was boundaries. Sarah started regularly using our things. For example, she would ask if she could have a drink and then end up drinking several of them. I admit that I was too much of a pushover about this and said yes more often than I should have, expecting her to understand the limits. Eventually, my boyfriend confronted her and asked her to stop using our things without permission. The conversation turned into a yelling match, and Sarah wouldn’t acknowledge that she had been taking things without permission. My boyfriend later apologized for yelling and continued to apologize whenever she brought it up.

Sara can’t let it go.

However, this became an ongoing issue. Sarah wanted to have multiple sit-down conversations about how my boyfriend had yelled at her, despite the fact that she had yelled back. She also blamed me for not intervening, even though I was trying to de-escalate the situation and was being talked over myself.

It may be time to let them out of their roommate agreement and to find new people to move in.

Things got worse from there. Sarah and our other roommate, her boyfriend Matt, now claim that I coerced them into moving in. I can understand why my insistence at the time might have made Sarah feel pressured, and I recognize that I could have handled the situation better. However, she had also reassured me numerous times before moving in that we would make it work, so I never expected this to become such a major source of resentment.

They do need to protect their cat.

Another issue came up when their cat became stressed and started urinating blood. They blamed our dog and said they were considering moving out because of it. They also blamed us for not having our dog neutered. He was only a year old at the time, but we went ahead and scheduled the procedure. Unfortunately, he still chases the cat, so the issue hasn’t entirely gone away.

The friendship is ruined at this point.

We also had been part of a trip planned for Sarah’s birthday, and she kicked us out of the airbnb at the last minute because she would rather spend her birthday with other friends. This was hurtful, but we handled it with grace and didn’t make a big deal out of it. We picked her up a birthday card and left it on the kitchen table for her.

Just when she thought things were getting better.

Now, things at home have been cooling down, or at least I thought they were. We have tried to communicate with both roommates. Sarah generally gives us one-word responses, while Matt is more willing to talk to us. Recently, I texted them asking if they could please rinse their dishes before putting them in the dishwasher. I’ve repeatedly unloaded dishes that still had food stuck to them, and I thought this was a reasonable request. I specifically chose to text them because Sarah had previously told us that she would prefer we communicate through text when something was bothering us, rather than letting it build up into another argument.

Living with friends isn’t always what you expect.

Instead of resolving the issue, the conversation turned into another disagreement. At this point, I feel like every attempt to address a household issue turns into an argument about how we’ve wronged them, with very little acknowledgment of their own behavior. It’s especially upsetting because Sarah was my best friend before we lived together. I feel like I’ve lost that friendship and am seeing a side of her that I never experienced before.

Just let them out of the contract and find new roommates.

I know we aren’t perfect. I should have been firmer about boundaries from the beginning, and I probably shouldn’t have pushed so hard for them to move in when Sarah was expressing doubts. My boyfriend also shouldn’t have let the initial confrontation escalate into yelling, even though he apologized afterward. We are willing to acknowledge these mistakes and take responsibility for them.

Why is this a dilemma?

But I also feel like we can’t continue living in a house where every small disagreement becomes a huge source of tension. So here’s my dilemma. Should we let Sarah and Matt out of their lease early?

They aren’t the only people in the world looking for a place to live. Just find new roommates.

We genuinely need their rent to help cover the mortgage, and losing that income would put us in a difficult financial position. At the same time, living together has become incredibly stressful, and I’m not sure the money is worth the damage to our mental health and relationships.

They should let them out of their lease and find new roommates. It is unlikely that they could move out immediately, so that would give some time to find roommates who are interested. Unfortunately, the friendship is unlikely to recover.

Take a look at the comments below and see what other people think about it.

Here is someone who knows what to do.

This is great advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here is some actual good advice.

This commenter says to just let them leave.

Why would you ever let people like this stay when they want to leave? Let them go and find better tenants.

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