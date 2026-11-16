An IT Worker Tried to Fix a Simple Password Issue for the Sales Department—Only for Every Follow-Up Question to Uncover a Worse Disaster

In-office work gets a lot of flak these days since working from home has become more common.

But there are some benefits to working in person. Check out an urgent I.T. issue that could turn into a full blown crisis.

Password Friday It was Friday around noon and people only worked until 1 or 2pm during those days. I was having a quiet day, chilling in my office all alone and getting mentally ready for the weekend. For some reason the company decided to have me as the sole admin for 70k square meters (about 750k square feet) and over 300 users at my location.

This reminds me of when my dog or niece or nephew is a little too quiet and you know something is up…

The first few months were rough but after 2-3 months, I had it figured out. Despite the amount of users and area I had to cover, I had actually weeks where I didn’t get a single support call. This was one of those days… Until it wasn’t. Player 1: Yours truly ($Me) Player 2: Sales lead ($SL) $SL: One of our customers sent me a link, but nothing happens when I click it. What can be done? Usually, I just connect remotely and have a look, but I was bored to death. I arrive at the sales department in their full glory and $SL is already awaiting me.

I’m a cybersecurity dork so I felt my blood pressure rise a bit reading this…

$SL: Thank you for coming so quickly. Do you see the email? When I go ahead and click the link and put in my credentials, nothing happens. *$SL goes ahead, clicks the link and is being presented with a microsoft login. $SL goes ahead and enters email and password, but the page just reloads.* Usually, I would have stopped $SL, but I knew $SL had already done this, so there was no point. So I just quietly looked, screaming in pain inside. $Me: Hmmm, may I sit and have a look? $SL: Sure go ahead! I sit down and check the email. Very generic and a random link. URL is not part of our or the sender’s domain.

Nice to see I’m not the only one with sarcasm rolling around in my head. But this is serious!

How lovely, $SL just trusted the customer’s email. We were doing email campaigns back then, which included an external company sending phishing mails to our employees and notifying them if they clicked the links or even entered their credentials. $SL should have known better, but oh well. Just a password reset needed, nothing too bad. $Me: It looks like your customer’s email got hacked and they sent out this email to try to get more credentials from their contact list. Here are the parts where you could have noticed that something was fishy. But not too bad. Not much time has passed and it is just our password for emails.

What do you mean it gets worse?! She may as well email hackers her passwords.

Back then we had a password for logins, another one for M365 stuff, one for SAP, one for SAP concur and one for SAP Ariba. Don’t ask why, we just did way before I had joined. $SL: Oh ok. But I also tried my other passwords. *cold sweat* $Me: Um…what? What do you mean exactly? $SL: You know, the passwords for SAP stuff. I even tried the affiliated usernames instead of my email. *If I leave work now and drive to the next airport, I might be at the beach before dinner* $Me: Why exactly did you do that?

I’d have such a hard time not sighing or rolling my eyes about this irrational thinking.

$SL: You know, I just thought it might work. Absolute genius! Maybe try your Credit card number & expiration date and CV number next?! $Me: Oh boy…Ok, so we will have to reset all of those now. Sadly, I have to push this up the ladder now and inform our HQ and especially our CIO. $SL: Oh no! Well, I guess I understand. *Some moments pass in silence* $SL: But what about the rest of my team? $Me: What about them?

Her reaction is like throwing gasoline on a fire. I can’t read much more of this!

$SL: Well, since I thought it might be a problem on my laptop only, I forwarded the email to them and had them try their logins too. Do they need to reset their passwords as well? There is no way someone can be this dumb. Please tell me there is a hidden camera somewhere and I am on live TV?! $Me: Are you joking? Insert The Office meme: *softly* Don’t. $SL: No, why? *Insert The Office meme: Nooooooooooooooooooo* $Me: Alrighty! You get a new password, you get a new password, and you get a new password!

This is why people go out for drinks after work, isn’t it? Thank goodness they caught it early.

Passwords are no joke, people!

Making light of the situation was my way of hiding my urge to slap people. I reset the passwords I was able to reset and then called our internal support line for SAP related support. Explained the situation and I think “No, I am not joking” was used several times. Then I spoke on the voicemail of our CIO as he wasn’t picking up. Still to this day I get something like PTSD twitches when I see $SL’s number appear on my phone. I was moved to one of our locations in the US, but $SL still sometimes calls to ask me how I am doing in the US. Nice person, just suffers from being oblivious and gullible.

Here is what people are talking about.

I was thinking something like this. There need to be global conditions and requirements and training!

I definitely curled my fingers reading it, but I didn’t have to do this!

Yes. It scares me that so many people who don’t know basic cybersecurity let their kids have phones!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime.

Haha it wouldn’t be surprised if this worker is generally a bad seed.

Well, you have to train them in the right things! Not just culture and teamwork!

Worker meets a phisher’s best friend and somehow doesn’t lose his marbles.

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