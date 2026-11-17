It’s one thing to hear a coworker make a rude joke, but it’s a little harder to say something when it’s your boss.
For one building supply worker, the comments started after a new manager took over. The manager thought the two of them were friends, so he’d make remarks about women when they were alone.
Then one day, the manager made a joke about a customer who came in with her kids, and the worker had an idea. If the woman had heard him, she probably would’ve called to complain.
So he asked his girlfriend to make the call and pretend she was the customer. It didn’t go quite as he’d hoped, though, because the manager convinced his boss she’d misheard him.
That’s when the worker went to the boss himself and told him what he’d been hearing all along.
Read on to see how it all played out.
Me and my GF got my manager fired for being a ****** idiot
I worked for a building supply company starting in January, and things were going well with the job at first.
The pay was not so great, but the hours were good, and the management did their job.
But when one of the managers left, it created a problem.
Things were going okay until they met the new manager.
Besides leaving the obvious void in the workplace, one of my other managers was planning on going on a vacation, and she couldn’t put it off.
So in comes Manager “R.” The last-minute replacement. Manager R has a few quirks that make no one like him who works with him, to put it mildly.
He was a parole officer before working with us, so the only real managing experience he had was managing felons. And it showed. He would treat the lazier workers like his prisoners. Constantly nagging them, constantly up their butt when there was no good reason to be.
Apparently, he didn’t believe in warnings.
He said he wanted one of the cashiers fired after being there for not even a week and wrote another guy up for “talking back to him” when all he said was his handwriting was perfectly legible in a very calm, non-aggressive way.
Manager R still took that as an insult and wrote him up.
The worst part was being his “friend,” which is what he thought I was. I got the “luxury treatment” by being allowed to go outside to smoke with him. Only I didn’t smoke. And I hate the smell. But it’s not like I could say no. And believe me, I wanted to say no with the stuff I heard him say about women.
Then, he had the perfect idea.
Picture this: a short, skinny, *********-looking dude who somehow got to be my manager, talking about women like they were all into him, saying stuff like, “Yeah, that girl there wants to * me.” Now, I’m a straight guy, but I can tell you, dude was no looker. And the rampant ****** wasn’t doing him any favors.
Then, at one point, a customer walks in by herself with children, and Manager R, with the joke of the century, calls her a “walking divorce,” and that actually gave me an idea… What if she heard him say that?
Wouldn’t she call the store to file a complaint? She would if she heard him saying that stupid crap about her. But then again, she wouldn’t have to. My GF could do that for her.
At first, they didn’t think it was going to work.
So, she calls in and… nothing. Manager R comes out of the office and explains that the customer must have misheard him, and the head manager was unfortunately buying it.
So I had to step in and talk to the head manager and let him know what he had been saying. And he finally believed it. He said there was no way the customer complaint could have been faked with my testimony.
And there went one less ******* in the workplace! I hear he works at Subway now… oof.
Wow! That guy sounds like an absolute nightmare to work with.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.
This person thinks he’s probably lost jobs over that behavior before.
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According to this comment, people from certain industries are just not good people.
If he’s that bad, this is definitely true.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.
And for this reader, he did the company a favor.
It’s a good thing someone finally said something!
For starters, there’s no room for this sort of toxic behavior at work.
And yes, it was kinda wrong that his girlfriend pretended to be the customer, but she didn’t make up what the manager said.
Here’s the thing: if he didn’t want a customer complaining about what he said, he shouldn’t have said it in the first place.
Enjoyed this story?
Readers who liked this also read this story about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
A Store Employee Had His Girlfriend Pose as the Customer His Manager Mocked—And When the Boss Sided With the Manager, He Spoke Up Himself and Got Him Fired
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
It’s one thing to hear a coworker make a rude joke, but it’s a little harder to say something when it’s your boss.
For one building supply worker, the comments started after a new manager took over. The manager thought the two of them were friends, so he’d make remarks about women when they were alone.
Then one day, the manager made a joke about a customer who came in with her kids, and the worker had an idea. If the woman had heard him, she probably would’ve called to complain.
So he asked his girlfriend to make the call and pretend she was the customer. It didn’t go quite as he’d hoped, though, because the manager convinced his boss she’d misheard him.
That’s when the worker went to the boss himself and told him what he’d been hearing all along.
Read on to see how it all played out.
Things were going okay until they met the new manager.
Apparently, he didn’t believe in warnings.
Then, he had the perfect idea.
At first, they didn’t think it was going to work.
Wow! That guy sounds like an absolute nightmare to work with.
Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about it.
This person thinks he’s probably lost jobs over that behavior before.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.
According to this comment, people from certain industries are just not good people.
If he’s that bad, this is definitely true.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.
And for this reader, he did the company a favor.
It’s a good thing someone finally said something!
For starters, there’s no room for this sort of toxic behavior at work.
And yes, it was kinda wrong that his girlfriend pretended to be the customer, but she didn’t make up what the manager said.
Here’s the thing: if he didn’t want a customer complaining about what he said, he shouldn’t have said it in the first place.
Enjoyed this story?
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · creepy guy, ENTITY, fired, inappropriate comments, manager, parole, petty revenge, picture, reddit, sexual harassment, top
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