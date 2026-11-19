Woman Explains Why She Won’t Attend A Local Fireworks Display, But Her Neighbor Doesn’t Take Her Answer Well

Well, this is a strange story…

Because if we need more of anything these days, it’s kindness!

And we need to look out for our neighbors, right?

Absolutely!

So why would person seemingly be against that?

Hmmmm…that’s a good question.

In today’s story, a woman explained what happened when she got some backlash for helping out an elderly neighbor.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for being honest with my neighbours about why I’m not attending their Bonfire Night firework display? “I (25f) have an elderly neighbour (John, 80s) who escaped a war zone. I’m quite close with him and heard a lot of stories. He can’t stand fireworks as they trigger his PTSD. His wife passed away 8 months ago and she would typically keep him grounded during firework heavy events like Bonfire Night and New Years, etc. I had asked him what his plans were and he said he was going to sit with headphones on but eventually, he asked me if I’d come stay with him. I said yes. Around the same time, my neighbour (Jane- 30s) asked if I was going to the firework display which was taking place in the field just outside where me and John live (we’re on the same street). I said no and said I already had plans but she kept pushing and wouldn’t take no for an answer so eventually I told her I was staying with John because of his PTSD.

Hmmm…

She looked really shocked, almost like she didn’t think I had a ‘valid’ reason to skip out and left. This morning I saw her while I was walking my dog and she said she didn’t appreciate me ‘shaming’ her for something ‘natural’.

Huh?

I asked what she was even talking about, and she said setting off fireworks on Bonfire night is normal and I made her feel guilty because all she could think of was John. I genuinely didn’t know what to say to that. I didn’t shame her at all. I literally said I was hanging with John because he doesn’t like sudden loud noises. But apparently Jane knows John has PTSD. I discovered that Jane had told some others in the neighbourhood who thought I was being spoiled. (I’m part of some neighbourhood group chats).

This woman is strange…

Jane apparently feels ‘wrecked with guilt’ now and that’s my fault somehow? AITA for being honest with my Jane about why I’m didn’t attending their Bonfire Night firework display?”

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And this reader spoke up.

She’s only trying to help this guy out!

Who would have a problem with this?

It sounds like she did absolutely nothing wrong!