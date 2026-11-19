Her Neighbors Make So Much Noise That It’s Affecting Her Health

Too much noise can seriously affect your mental health.

It’s true!

And if you don’t believe me, just ask the woman who wrote today’s story…

She opened up and explained why she’s having a seriously hard time because of all the noise coming her downstairs neighbors.

Read her story below and check out what she’s dealing with.

Downstairs slamming. Floor shake ‘n’ boom. “My downstairs neighbors constantly slam something, probably a door or balcony window. Every single time, there’s a loud bang and the floor of our apartment shakes. It gets worse during the evening and at night. The impact is stronger the closer you are to the source.

This sucks!

It’s so bad that I can’t have guests over, we can’t stay relaxing, or a child wouldn’t be able to sleep in the second bedroom because it’s right next to where boom ‘n’ shake happens. The sudden shocks are literally giving me heart palpitations. This is a brand-new building, but the soundproofing is non-existent.

Ugh…

We can hear heels, toilets, everything. The tenants are currently suing the builder and management over these structural defects, so management is now ignoring all noise complaints (they told another tenant to “just take sleeping pills”). A few days ago, I finally caught the neighbor. She seemed nice and gave me her number to coordinate for understanding the source. Yesterday, the slamming continued, so I politely texted her a couple of times when occurring as she told me to do. She completely ignored me, left me on read, and kept slamming… I know that maybe other people in the apt could slam, but I was maybe expecting a minimum feedback? With management being useless and the neighbor ignoring me, what can I even do?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

And another individual offered some advice.

Yikes!

I know I’d definitely be losing my cool if I was in her position.

How much noise can a person possibly put up with…?