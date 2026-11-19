Man Tries To Help His Struggling Brother Get Back On His Feet By Offering Him A Backyard Shed To Live In, But The Offer Backfires

Helping a struggling relative does not mean ignoring every concern inside your own home.

Well one man offered his brother a fully equipped backyard space and a chance to rebuild.

However, the brother saw the separate living arrangement as rejection instead of support.

Read on to see why this generous offer created such a painful disagreement.

AITA for asking my brother to live in my backyard shed? My brother has hit rock bottom in his life right now. He lost everything: his marriage, custody, and his career (he was found hiring a ********** at his office, although that is still oversimplifying all the bad decisions he made the last couple of years). I invited him to move to Phoenix to live with me and start over. I want him to stay in the shed in my backyard, which has a loft, a kitchen, a living room, a bathroom, and even a washing machine dryer combo. He told me he was hurt that I didn’t want him to live in my house, which has four bedrooms, even though my partner and I only have 1 teenage son.

He doesn’t really want his brother around his son.

He reasoned that he raised me up and saved up for me to go to college and eventually live a life I could not have imagined when I was a little kid. Everything he said was true, and I am always grateful to him and how he raised me up, even though he was a kid himself back then. What I didn’t tell him is that I am not sure about letting my son see him drinking (he got into the habit of drinking the past few years), and I also don’t know what he could have gotten himself after sleeping with ********** all these years. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he feels this way.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think he should do in this situation.

This person thinks the brother probably thinks it’s a dusty old shed.

For this person, he needs to be reminded of what a great offer it is.

These are valid points.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

As this comment explains, the ‘shed’ sounds like an ADU.

This man offered his brother a private living space with a kitchen, bathroom, laundry, and loft.

His brother’s hurt was understandable, but protecting his teenage son while offering real help was reasonable.

He received a lifeline and critiqued the floor plan.