Woman Feels Trapped In Her Job Because She’s Worried Her Coworker Will Be Fired If She Quits

Jeez, talk about making an employee feel guilty…

And I’d even say that this situation is bordering on a threat.

What on earth am I talking about?

Well, all you have to do is read the story below and see what this woman is currently dealing with…

And it sure does sound stressful!

Check out what she had to say…

My employer told me if I leave, they will fire one of my coworkers. “In the past five years, three different leaders at my workplace have told me that if I were to step down, then a specific coworker would be let go. Until recently I was happy with my job, so I didn’t think too much of this.

This place sounds bad…really bad…

Now I am thinking of leaving because of how dysfunctional the place has become, and it’s hard not to weigh this into my decision making. This person is genuinely good at their job and I know they would be devastated to lose it. We are the only two employees that live out of state, so I assume this has something to do with taxes.

And this doesn’t make a whole lot of sense…

But according to a past supervisor, their plan was only if I quit. If the other person quit, they wouldn’t get rid of me. I am tempted to ask current leadership about this directly but would rather they not catch on that I’m considering leaving. Is this just toxic workplace or could this be reported to the department of labor or anything along those lines?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

And another reader weighed in.

This is crazy!

And it sounds borderline illegal…

I think I’m right about this one…

Her workplace is totally TOXIC.