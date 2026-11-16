Woman Moves Out Of Her Apartment Early After Breaking Up With Her Ex, But She Gets Revenge When She Finds Out Her Ex Has New Roommates

Living together with someone you’re dating can be tricky because if you ever decide to break up, one person will most likely want to move out.

What do you do if you break up and want to move out but there are months left on your lease?

That’s the situation the woman who wrote this story found herself in. Her ex was unwilling to negotiate with her, so she took the first opportunity she got to get revenge.

She has a mutual friend to thank for giving her a tip that made it easy to get back at her ex.

Let’s read all about it.

I Informed Our Landlord About Non-Leased Tenants To Screw Ex Over This was quite a long time ago. I was in my early twenties and had just gotten out of a relationship. The separation wasn’t exactly a pretty one. We had lived together and I was beyond ready to move out and never speak to him again. There was just one problem: we were only five months into a one year lease at our duplex. We had a 2 bedroom duplex but I didn’t want to ‘ride it out’ because as I said, messy break up, tons of tension. So I moved in with a friend of mine.

The landlord gave her options.

Soon after, I called my landlord and explained the situation to see if anything could be done. After the call I brought the options to my ex: Find someone to take over my portion of the lease for the remaining months. He refused to do that and said he would NOT find someone to take my portion.

There was another option.

Breaking the lease. I felt like this would have been a good option because he had a ton of family who would have easily taken him in. He refused this option as well and said ‘he wasn’t making me move out, I chose to, so I can deal with the consequences of my actions.’ He just REFUSED to compromise with me at all. I had friends/family recommend I just don’t pay rent at all but I did not want to screw myself with an eviction on my rental history just to spite him.

She gave up.

At this point I realized there was nothing I could do. I sucked it up and pretty much just accepted the fact that I was going to have to make seven months worth of rent payments for a place I was no longer living at. So that is what I did. However, a few months later I was hanging out with a friend of mine. He was a friend of both my ex and I.

He had news.

He decides to let me know that my ex very recently had FIVE people move in to our apartment. Three of them were unemployed and staying there rent free. The other two had jobs and were each paying 1/3 of HIS portion of rent. I won’t lie, if they would have covered my entire portion or even just PART of it I most likely would have let it go.

She was definitely not going to let it go.

The fact that he found people to live there after he told me he wouldn’t (to keep me on the lease) and was cutting the cost of his own rent WHILE making me pay my full portion for a place I no longer lived at brought me to a level of anger I didn’t even know existed! I decided that if he wanted to continue to screw me over then I was going to screw him over too. The next day I made a call to my landlord and told him everything.

There were consequences.

He immediately contacted my ex, made him pay a fine and told him that each and every one of the tenants needed to apply to be on the lease. All of them applied. NONE of them got approved so they were all kicked out. He had to continue to pay his portion for the remaining months of the lease. Pretty sure he never found out it was me who ratted him out.

I wish he had found out it was her who ratted him out. I wish she had made a deal with him to have the other tenants pay her portion of the lease in exchange for not telling on them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person loved the revenge.

Here’s another thought.

This person points out the bright side of the situation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Another person thinks she did the right thing.

She wouldn’t have ratted him out if he had been willing to negotiate with her so that she wouldn’t have to keep paying rent on an apartment where she doesn’t live anymore.

Her mutual friend did the right thing by telling her.

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