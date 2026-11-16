Man Breaks Out His Pressure Washer On A Sunday, But A Neighbor Soon Informs Him He’s Not Allowed To Use It That Day

Imagine putting off doing some deep cleaning and finally deciding this weekend is the weekend you’ll get it done.

If you powered up your pressure washer only for the neighbors to call the police on you, what would you do?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He had no idea he was breaking the law by using noisy machinery on certain days, but after he was forced to stop cleaning, he decided he’d finish the job at the most annoying time possible.

Let’s read all about it.

Running the neighbourhood by the city by-laws? OK let’s do that ! So I pulled out my gas powered pressure washer this past weekend for the first time in 3 years figured it was well past time to do some property clean up. Started at 11 am on Saturday morning as I didn’t want to start too early out of respect for my neighbours. Knocked off around 4 with a couple of breaks in between. Got the back and both sides of the house done. Lot of concrete patio.

But there was more to do.

Figured I can finish the front driveway and retaining wall next day. Fired it up on Sunday at 11 am and got to work for an hour so broke for lunch then back at it at 1. Maybe an hour or so later I’m interrupted by the city By Law enforcement officer who is responding to a noise complaint. Apparently there is a by law that prohibits power equipment on Sundays.

But the officer seemed nice about it.

Hmmm, ok I had no idea. Just a warning no ticket, the guy was actually very nice. I’m a bit annoyed that my neighbours called By Law on me without at least coming to talk to me first but ok. At this point there is a huge mess all over the end of my driveway, the side walk and the street so I ask the officer is it ok if I quickly take 5 minutes to clean the mess up and push it all together.

The officer was much more understanding than the neighbors.

He says , sure no problem and I quickly start cleaning up. Cue not one but two of my old gezzer neighbours to come running out of theirs houses to attack the poor By Law kid. A minute later he comes back and says, sorry you need to shut down now. Ok he is just doing his job but now I’m mad. I’ve lived here for 8 years and none of these old jerks have ever even said hello to me or my family.

OP is following the rules but trying to annoy the neighbors in the process.

So I get the details of the exact by law. Nothing on Sunday Saturday 9 to 5 (should have started earlier) Monday to Friday 7 to 7 As he is leaving I call out very loudly to him(not really to him) “So just so I’m clear, 7am Monday morning is a-ok!” So bright and early at the stroke of 7am I put and hour of pressure washing before work. And another hour this morning. I have at least another hour or two to go so this will continue for at least a few more days.

Honestly, the old neighbors may not even be bothered by the noise at 7am. Maybe they’re already awake. At least OP knows the law is on his side this time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a suggestion.

Another person was in a similar situation.

The rule does seem strict.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Another person suggests doing some extra cleaning.

I think 7am is the perfect time to clean before work. If it annoys the neighbors, so be it. Rules are rules after all, and he’s going to be sure to follow them. If the neighbors don’t like it, there’s nothing they can do about it.

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