Woman Put Up With Her Neighbor’s Late-Night Parties, But He Started Screaming And Banging On The Wall When She Had A Friend Over

Living in an apartment means sharing walls.

But neighbors should still respect each other’s peace and privacy.

The following story involves a woman who struggles with a noisy neighbor.

The neighbor would regularly throw late-night parties with loud music and noise.

Although the parties kept her awake several nights a week, she never complained.

But when she had a guest over and they were having a normal conversation, her neighbor completely lost it.

Whoa! Seriously? Read the full story below for all the details.

Neighbor has week night parties lasting till 4am on a regular basis but bangs on the wall when I have 1 friend over A new neighbor moved in about a month ago. We share a wall. Three to four nights a week, he has parties lasting until 2 to 4 a.m., with blasting music, multiple people, and yelling. I won’t be able to sleep despite using noise-canceling headphones and a white noise machine. On top of this, I hear every shower he takes. He slams his door multiple times a day. He also rearranges his apartment regularly at odd hours, keeping me up with the noise.

This woman was having a conversation with her friend when her neighbor started screaming at them.

I’ve never complained or done anything about it because that’s just apartment life. And I’ve never had issues in my building. I live alone and rarely have anyone over. I had a friend over tonight at 7 p.m. on a Sunday. We were having a conversation near the wall I share with this neighbor. Then, he started screaming through the wall.

The neighbor all banged on the wall.

He repeated what we were saying and slammed his door repeatedly. He was banging on the wall as well. This happened once before, but I thought maybe it was a one-off. However, it seems like this is going to be a recurring event.

Now, she’s clueless about how to deal with this problem.

I don’t know what to do. I want to be able to have people over at normal hours, but this guy is freaking me and my friend out. I think I’m going to have to start complaining about the noise from his parties. Not sure what else to do. Thoughts?

Whoa! That’s one inconsiderate and unfair neighbor.

He’s been having parties here and there without consideration for other people.

And now, he’s banging on the wall just because OP was having a normal conversation with her guest.

Ugh! The audacity of some people. Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person offers some advice.

Here’s a petty idea…

Another one chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are being creative.

Being a considerate neighbor goes both ways.

Enjoyed this story?

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