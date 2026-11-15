He Said He Was Struggling Financially, His Classmate Called It An Act, And It Left Him Doubting Himself

Money is one of the few topics that can turn a casual hangout into a heated debate.

One college student was out with friends when a joke about a classmate’s Airbnb turned into an argument about financial aid.

The classmate claimed they all got roughly the same amount, and the student said his was much smaller.

That’s when the classmate accused him of lying. He insisted the student’s family was rich and that he was faking having it harder, since he’d always have his parents to fall back on.

By the end, he was wondering whether he was wrong to defend his side of the story.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my less fortunate friend that I don’t come from the money he thinks I do. My parents are divorced, and I have a sibling that goes back and forth between parents. I mostly stay with my dad at his apartment. So this whole situation happened when a friend made a joke about Ty (not real name) paying for an Airbnb wholly with his financial aid money.

This incited a whole argument about finances.

He says, “No, we all make around the same money from financial aid.” I said, “No, I make way less.” He said, “You make way less because your family is rich.” Now is where it truly starts. I said my family is not rich at all. He said my mom lives in a house with a pool and that both of my parents make good money.

He explains that his family isn’t as well-off as people might think.

I told him that even though my mom has a nice house, the reason she is able to stay in that house is because of her boyfriend, and that he even has to save a lot because he also has his own problems he has to pay for. And that my dad does make good money but is having to pay a lot of bills and help support 2 children while paying child support, so most of his money is being used up.

But his friend continues to push back on him.

He tells me I’m lying and that if I ever fail or go broke, I can rely on my parents. I told him I can’t rely on my parents because they barely have any money to spend either, since most of their money is going into bills and other needs. I also told him that most of the groceries are paid by me and that I’m having to help my dad put food on the table.

Then his friend takes his accusations up a notch.

He says I’m faking being broke and that I have never had to struggle because if I ever do, I have someone to fall back on. I know I’m not in the worst condition ever, and I am grateful for the fact that I’m able to have a roof over my head. AITA for saying I’m not rich?

These two friends aren’t on the same page at all.

What did Reddit think?

These two are fighting over something that’s completely subjective.

This user understands where his friend is coming from, although it doesn’t make him totally in the right.

He really doesn’t have much control over the family he was born into.

This redditor believes his friend’s comments were out of line.

This was never really a fight about financial aid. It was about two people who each felt the other had it easier, and neither of them could see the other’s side.

The classmate looked at the student’s family and saw advantages. The student looked at his own life and saw nothing but bills.

Both are probably a little right, and both are definitely a little defensive. That’s how money talks can go off the rails fast.

Being less fortunate isn’t a competition anyone wins.

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