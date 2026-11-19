Worker Admits She’s Burned Out, But Her Manager’s Solution Is To Add Another Daily Meeting To Her Schedule

Workplace support should help employees feel safe and comfortable at work.

The following story involves an employee who honestly told her manager that she was feeling burnt out.

Her manager responded positively but introduced mandatory fifteen-minute wellness check-ins every day.

As she thought this wasn’t the best solution, she started lying about what she was actually feeling.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My boss created a “wellness check-in” calendar event for me every day at 4:45pm I work at a startup. Series B, maybe 80 people. The kind of place where everyone says, “We’re building something special.” And then you check your equity, and it’s worth less than a used car.

This employee told her manager she was feeling burnt out.

Three weeks ago, I told my manager I was feeling burned out. It was the first time I’ve ever said that out loud at work. It took me two years to admit it. I said I wasn’t sleeping, I was anxious, and I needed to figure out some boundaries.

She was scheduled for a daily “Wellness Check-in.”

She was great about it. Genuinely. She said all the right things. “Thank you for being honest.” “Your mental health comes first.” “Let’s figure out a plan together.” The plan was a daily calendar event. Every day. 4:45 p.m. Fifteen minutes. Titled “Wellness Check-In.” Mandatory.

She would always say that everything was fine.

She said it was “to make sure you’re not slipping.” I asked if we could do weekly instead. She said daily was “important for accountability.” The check-ins are exactly what you think they are. She asks how I’m doing. I say fine. She asks if I’m “taking care of myself.” I say yes. She asks if there’s “anything I need to flag.” I say no. Then she says, “Great, see you tomorrow.” Fifteen minutes. Every day. For three weeks.

She felt it was punitive and just decided to lie every time.

I’ve started lying. I’m not fine. But I’m not going to tell her that because then it becomes a whole thing. So I say fine, and she says great, and we both pretend this is helping. I can’t prove it’s punitive. But it feels punitive. It feels like she took my honesty and turned it into a leash. I’ve stopped telling anyone at work how I actually feel, which I guess was the point. Has anyone else had a boss turn “support” into surveillance?

Yikes! Something doesn’t feel right here.

If OP is just going to lie every time her manager asks how she is doing, then the “Wellness Check-in” will be pointless.

The manager may think it’s a good solution, but OP needs more than a daily “How are you?” to regain motivation.

Don’t you think so, too? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives some useful advice.

Here’s a personal experience.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Finally, this makes sense, too.

When it comes to work burnout, daily check-ins don’t solve the actual problem.

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