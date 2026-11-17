Flatmate Turns Their Shared Living Room Into A Permanent Home Office, So Woman Considers Getting Back At Her

Shared spaces should be available for everyone living in the same house.

The following story involves a woman who is getting fed up with her flatmate who works from home.

Her flatmate would constantly occupy their living room and kitchen while working.

So she couldn’t even watch TV because her flatmate didn’t want distractions and noise.

How frustrating, right? Let’s take a closer look!

Flatmate working from shared spaces I am going crazy! There’s this flatmate who has basically turned the living room, which is also the kitchen, into her permanent WFH office. She’s there pretty much all the time, working from home four days a week, sometimes even five. I try to go out fairly often, but every time I come back home, I know she’ll be there.

This woman is frustrated that she can’t even watch TV when she wants to.

I also work from home a couple of days a week, but I do it from my extremely tiny room. Even though it’s not exactly ideal. It’s so annoying because I can’t even use the TV during the day. Today, I sat at the kitchen table to work, and she actually snapped at me, saying she couldn’t concentrate.

So now, she’s thinking about annoying her roommate too.

I’m honestly tempted to start working from the kitchen just to annoy her because, like, what the heck? I hate having someone occupying the shared space all the time. It’s a shared flat, not a private office.

Shared spaces are meant to be used by everyone.

OP’s flatmate shouldn’t have claimed the living room and kitchen as her permanent office.

If she needs complete silence to work, she should find a private room and not expect everyone to stay out of the living room.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This person shares what they would do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space.

Talk to her, says this one.

Finally, here are some more suggestions.

Working from home doesn’t give anyone ownership of the living room.

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