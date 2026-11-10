Young Woman Can’t Sleep Because Of Her Noisy Downstairs Neighbors, So She Contacts The Landlord

Imagine living in an apartment building with thin walls. It’s really easy to hear noise from your neighbors. What would you do if your new neighbors were being super loud late at night when you were trying to sleep?

In this story, one college student is in this situation, and she tried to talk to the noisy neighbors in person. When that didn’t work, she decided to contact the landlord. Now, she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for snitching on my neighbours to the landlord? I (24F) moved abroad for university 1.5 years ago. I got an apartment on the second floor of a smaller house. The first floor is one big apartment divided into 5 rooms (dorm-ish) and rented out separately, whereas my floor has two apartments and they are private. I recently got 5 new neighbours downstairs, they are all guys in their early twenties, who I haven’t met yet.

Noise is a big problem.

I should add that this house is not insulated properly so sound carries. Last night at about 2 or 3 am I was woken up by the slamming of the front door. People started walking back and forth between outside and inside in 5min intervals. They were slamming the doors, talking loudly, laughing etc. I’m guessing they had an after party.

She couldn’t sleep through the noise.

This lasted for about an hour with some breaks. During those breaks I started to doze off, but then the noise picked up again. I decided to get out of bed and go ask them if they could keep it down a bit, at least with the doors cause those are crazy loud and shake the walls. I started to walk downstairs and immediately heard everyone running and kind of whisperingly yelling(?).

The neighbors are either immature or just plain rude, maybe both.

This house is literally just cardboard, if i can hear you talking outside of my bedroom window loud and clear, i can definitely hear you talking and running from 5 feet away. I got there and saw them all collectively running into their apartment while shushing. I was less than a foot away from their door about to say hi and they fully closed it in my face. I saw all of them gathered inside, LAUGHING at me. I didn’t know what to do, so i just stood there.

She just wanted to talk to them.

With a bit of shock passed I started writing a text to the landlord, explaining everything and asking for him to step in, because clearly this can’t be resolved by ourselves, like grownups. Funny thing is, I wasn’t even angry before, just a bit irritated cause I got woken up and couldn’t fall back asleep. I’m pretty tolerant with this stuff usually. My only reason of going down there was to talk to them nicely. I feel like i gave them the benefit of the doubt, I get it, we are all young students and sometimes get a bit carried away, but I really didn’t expect THIS to happen.

She doesn’t really blame them for the noise.

The house being old and not properly maintained is obviously not their fault, I’m sure they can hear me too, but having no concept of others in the middle of the night..? This is also not the first time this kind of noise situation has happened, it was just much more elevated this time. I couldn’t just suck it up and fall back asleep like I had done previously. While I don’t really think that “snitching” on them was the wrong move, I am wondering if I should’ve tried to communicate more times before doing that.

Her friends think she’s the problem.

Some of my friends have been jokingly saying that I’m now the old lady upstairs who hates kids and ruins their fun. I’m fully embracing that now lol. Tho they did agree that the guys were being inconsiderate and childish, but me going to the landlord makes me the jerk. So reddit, AITA for snitching on my neighbours to the landlord?

Her friends can call her out and joke about it all they want, but they don’t have to live with this level of noise and rudeness. I think contacting the landlord was the right thing to do. There’s such a thing as quiet hours, after all.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she should’ve called the police.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Another person gives her something to consider.

Another person thinks she might be happier living somewhere else.

The noise probably won’t stop. She can either learn to deal with it, or eventually, she may want to find somewhere else to live. Contacting the landlord is not a problem though.

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