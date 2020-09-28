The Only Spectators at the Irish Open were These Neighboring Farmers and Cows
A farmer and his cows have gone viral after a cameraman captured them watching the Irish Open from a neighbouring field. Spotted on Day 3, which will now be forever known as Mooving Day, the farmer and cows were the only spectators on hand as the tournament was closed to the public due to the pandemic.
The farmer was later joined by his wife who also took in some of the best golfers on the planet doing their thing. Check out the embedded video and photos below for more.
Mooving day at the @DDFIrishOpen 🐮#DDFIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/qJPj8F4uxp
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 26, 2020
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ANIMALS, FUNNY, SPORTS, TRAVEL
Tags: · cows, events, farming, golf, ireland, rare, sports
Comments