When A Neighbor Called The Police To Report Loud Music, That Same Neighbor Ended Up Getting Her Car Towed

It’s great when you get along with your neighbors, but it’s not so great when your neighbors call the police over minor annoyances.

In today’s story, one neighbor gets revenge on another, and the police help.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Call the police on me? Have your car towed. I was showering this morning and like to have music on my phone while I shower. The music was playing on my iPhone X on the bathroom counter not on a speaker or anything.

Apparently, the music was louder than OP realized.

I keep the window open for ventilation. The lady that lives two houses away from me was walking her dog and apparently could hear my music (it’s coming from an iPhone so it’s really NOT very loud. I can barely hear it in the shower)

The neighbor called the police!

Ultimately she called the police and complained that I was “blasting music at 6am and waking all the neighbors.” First of all, I’ve lived here for 15 years and I know all the neighbors.

She’s lived here for 2 months and has been a total Karen the whole time to all of us.

She doesn’t have enough parking spots for her cars.

Anyways, her house only has 1 parking spot but she has two cars. There is a spot on my property, but I have a very clear sign that says no parking violators will be towed at owners expense. She’s parked here before and I’ve let it slide because I don’t want to make waves with my neighbors.

The police showed up and sided with OP.

Well, the police showed up and she showed the police a video she took this morning. An officer and I laughed privately as he told me how ridiculous she was being. Then I noticed her car was in my spot. Her car just got towed away 🙂

The neighbor should’ve thought twice before calling the police especially when she was the one breaking the law!

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks there will be more stories.

Another reader wants OP to install a camera.

This reader misread the title but still loved the story.

Another reader hopes the neighbor learned her lesson.

Assuming the neighbor knows who had her car towed, she probably won’t be so quick to call the cops in the future.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.