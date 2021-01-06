Jan 6, 2021

Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

Artist and redditor Xiao-Mein recently shared his ongoing series of recursive self-portraits, taking the series 7 levels deep.

The artist shared his work on reddit where several users wondered why he wore his mask in what appeared to be in his own home. He replied that sometimes he was working in his family’s convenience store and that it also made drawing the next self-portrait easier since the face didn’t require as much detail.

Now the question remains, how deep can he go?

[via Xiao-Mein on reddit]

 

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 9 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 8 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 7 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 6 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 5 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 4 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 3 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

recursive self portraits by xiao mein reddit 2 Talented Teen Draws 7 Levels of Recursive Self Portraits

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ART
Tags: · , , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter