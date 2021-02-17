Feb 17, 2021

Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 1 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

Completed by Mold Architects in 2020, NCaved is located on a small secluded rocky cove on Serifos Island, Greece.

Built into a breathtaking cliffside slope, the home boasts 340 square meters (3,660 sq ft) of living space spanning several floors/levels.

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 2 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 3 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 4 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

The need to create a protected shelter, at a location of disarming view, but openly exposed to strong north winds, led us to the decision to drill the slope, instead of arranging a set of spaces in line at ground level. We applied a rectangular grid to the slope to produce a three-dimensional “chessboard” of solids and voids that accommodate and, at the same time, isolate the residence quarters. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 7 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 8 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 9 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

This strict geometry is discontinued with the rotation of the last axis of the grid, which provides the living area with ampler view. Shifting the axis intensifies the sense of perspective significantly, and thus the imprint of the residence appears minimized at the conceptual end of the ascent. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 10 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 11 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 12 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

Longitudinal walls of dry stone outline and protect the interior and exterior spaces. They consist the vertical borders, which lead the visitor’s gaze to the horizon line. In contrast to the sturdy stone walls, the transverse facades are light, made of glass and can open along their entire length. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 22 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 23 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 24 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

The front is fully open to the east view, while the rear windows frame indoor gardens, enhancing the air flow and letting light into the residence. Lighting and ventilation with front and rear openings, stone, a planted flat roof, suitable insulation, as well as energy-efficient glass panels adds to NCAVED excellent bioclimatic features. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 25 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 26 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 27 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

The residence is divided into three levels: bedrooms, living rooms, and a guest house. The first two communicate internally, while the guest house is independent. An in caved staircase connects the three levels externally and leads to the main entrance, located at the living room loft. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 13 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 14 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 17 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

This smooth descent into the interior of the house slowly reveals the initially hidden spaces of the house, while framing a two sided view: a visual outlet to the sea during the descent, an outlet to the sky during the ascent. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 16 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 18 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 28 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

In caved areas are “negative” spaces. They result from severing and removing part of the rock. This rough feeling of a natural cavity was what we aimed to recreate with our choice of materials and color palette. Stone, exposed concrete, wood and metal are used with precision to create coarse inner shells. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 19 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 15 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 20 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

Perforated filters on the facades and the floor produce shadow patterns. Paired with large reflective mirror surfaces, they make up an eerie atmosphere in the private areas of the residence. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 21 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 29 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 32 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

Finally, the pergolas seem to float detached from the surface, denoting the physical aspect of the residence, which integrates to the landscape, yet maintains a dynamic presence. [source]

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 5 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 30 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 6 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

house built into cliff n caved by mold architects 31 Check Out this Ambitious House Built Into a Cliffside in Greece

Design by Mold Architects | Photograph by Yiorgis Yerolymbos

 

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ARCHITECTURE, BEST OF, DESIGN, TRAVEL
Tags: · , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter