The Shirk Report – Volume 626
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Me forgetting how to greet other humans when the pandemic is over
– How to stand out in a crowd
– I have a confession
– Apologies for the delay
– There can only be one
– That’s a ten
– Never tell me the odds
– When you catch someone staring at you taking a selfie
– The pain is universal
– Now that’s authentic
– Rated “D” for Dead
– Lighting a lighter in super slow motion
– Lighter a lighter with ridiculous precision
– Turning your hand into a handle
– BUSTED
– Who’s with me?
– Unmatched versatility
– Stay the course
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Kati Kariko Helped Shield the World From the Coronavirus
– Why Delaware is the sexiest place in America to incorporate a company
– The Humble Shrub That’s Predicting a Terrible Fire Season
– Maybe America Is Racist
– With 5 Short Words, Jeff Bezos Just Shared a Brutal Truth Most People Never Learn
– First GMO Mosquitoes to Be Released In the Florida Keys
– Time flies in Google Earth’s biggest update in years
– Japanese doctors perform world’s first living donor lung transplant to a Covid-19 patient
– The secret to being witty, revealed
– You Can Be a Different Person After the Pandemic
5 VIDEOS
THURS SHIRK REPORT?
