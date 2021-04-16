Apr 16, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 626

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Me forgetting how to greet other humans when the pandemic is over
How to stand out in a crowd
I have a confession
Apologies for the delay
There can only be one
That’s a ten
Never tell me the odds
When you catch someone staring at you taking a selfie
The pain is universal
Now that’s authentic
Rated “D” for Dead
Lighting a lighter in super slow motion
Lighter a lighter with ridiculous precision
Turning your hand into a handle
BUSTED
Who’s with me?
Unmatched versatility
Stay the course
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Kati Kariko Helped Shield the World From the Coronavirus
Why Delaware is the sexiest place in America to incorporate a company
The Humble Shrub That’s Predicting a Terrible Fire Season
Maybe America Is Racist
With 5 Short Words, Jeff Bezos Just Shared a Brutal Truth Most People Never Learn
First GMO Mosquitoes to Be Released In the Florida Keys
Time flies in Google Earth’s biggest update in years
Japanese doctors perform world’s first living donor lung transplant to a Covid-19 patient
The secret to being witty, revealed
You Can Be a Different Person After the Pandemic

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THURS SHIRK REPORT?

 

time for 3 day weekend The Shirk Report – Volume 626

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter