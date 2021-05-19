May 19, 2021
This Egyptian Photographer’s Series on the Giza Pyramids is Absolutely Breathtaking
Egyptian photographer Karim Amr has been sharing incredible photos of Cairo and the Giza Pyramid Complex on Instagram, where he started to amass a burgeoning following for his breathtaking images.
The iconic pyramids will always be a popular subject for photographers and Amr has found a striking and creative way of capturing them. If you’re interested in prints you can DM him on Instagram. Be sure to give Karim a follow if you like what you see below!
