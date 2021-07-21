Jul 21, 2021
If Conditions are Right You Can See Chicago’s Skyline from the Indiana Dunes 50 Miles Away
On a clear day at sunset, visitors to the Indiana Dunes National Park are treated to a stunning view of the Chicago Skyline, illuminated by the setting sun behind. What a beautiful way to enjoy a sunset!
Indiana Dunes National Park hugs 15 miles of the southern shore of Lake Michigan. The national park comprises 15,000 acres and hikers can enjoy 50 miles of trails over dunes, wetlands, prairies, rivers, and forests.
via reddit
Categories: ARCHITECTURE, NATURE/SPACE, PICTURE OF THE DAY, TRAVEL
Tags: · chicago, landscapes, national park, skyline, sunset
Comments