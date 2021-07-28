Jul 28, 2021

Dead Tree in Sea of Life

Dead Tree in Sea of Life is an installation artwork from 2017 by Amiram Dora, a travel guide from the nearby city of Arad.

The work consists of a tree planted on a salt pile in the Dead Sea. The purpose of the work is to show that as opposed to its common name, the Dead Sea is actually a place of rich tourist activity, healing and relaxation.

 

 

Comments

The Sifter