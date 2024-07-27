Her Older Half-Sister Is Celebrating The End Of Their Parents’ Marriage, But Now Her Family Is Upset She’s Not More Outraged About Her Behavior

There can be all kinds of emotions involved with the end of a marriage.

That said, if a person is thrilled about the end of a relationship, well…that could get a little awkward for everyone involved.

This young lady’s older half-sister basically threw a party, but she wasn’t shocked, given their past.

Her family, though, think she’s taking it all a bit too well.

AITA for not making a bigger deal out of my half sister celebrating the end of my parents marriage? My parents announced two months ago that they’re getting divorced. I (16f) did kinda see it coming but it still makes me sad. My half sister (25f) has been celebrating ever since she heard. She cheered when our dad told her. She has gloated in my mom’s and my faces. She told mom she can forget about being a part of her life or going to her wedding now, half sister is engaged.

My half sister always hated that dad remarried after her mom died, when she was 5, and she said she never wanted to have my mom or me around. She was always praying for the end of the marriage. She used to try and break them up in the past. Dad would get so mad and frustrated with her but she never let the dream die and now her dream has come true. The last time mom or I saw my half sister was when dad was moving out. She stopped by briefly and she gloated so hard. This was also when she told mom she was no longer invited to the wedding and no longer going to be a part of her life. My mom was upset. Despite my half sister’s dislike of her and constant disrespect, my mom loves her and she’s sad to see it all end before they had a chance to be even friends. Though my mom always wanted to be family to my half sister.

My maternal aunt saw my sister had posted on social media a party she threw and it turned out she was celebrating the divorce. My parents were upset. I could shrug it off because I knew she’d be so happy about this and her celebration does not surprise me at all. But my parents asked me why I’m so calm and collected about this. I told them I expected her reaction and I always knew she wanted this badly. They said they would expect me to be upset. I told them maybe if I expected different from her but I didn’t. I pointed out that everyone in her comments knew too. There were loads about how she always called it and how glad they were she got this win. To me it’s so dumb.

My aunt confronted me afterward and told me I should be making a bigger deal out of it because it looks like I don’t care about the weird and over the top reaction from my half sister. She said mom must feel like I don’t care about her heartache at all. That it’s rough to see a child she loved and helped raise cheer on the fact she’s getting divorced from dad. AITA?

