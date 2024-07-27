Entitled Family Blocks The Sidewalk And Dared Them To Call The City, So That’s Exactly What They Did And Got Them Fined

Some people go about their daily lives like they are the only people on Earth.

Leaving shopping carts in the middle of the parking lot, or double-parking their car that easily fits in one space.

Most of the time we can just brush these people off and never think of them again. But when they’re your neighbor, it’s not that easy!

So when this user’s neighbor refused to stop blocking the sidewalk with their giant RV, they told a neighbor who complained to call the city if they cared so much.

So they did just that!

Neighbor tells another neighbor to call the city…..so they did. Happened a couple months ago in our neighborhood. There is a pretty run down house with some inconsiderate neighbors. They have a large travel trailer that is too big for the driveway and sticks out 1ft into the sidewalk when it’s parked. It’s not an issue as there is plenty of room to walk around, but the kicker is they always park on of their cars halfway in the driveway so it completely blocks the sidewalk.

And they said the location of their house only made their haphazard parking that much more dangerous…

They live in a corner house so it’s dangerous for a family to walk in the street around a blind corner because the sidewalk is inaccessible. Multiple neighbors including myself have asked them multiple times to pull their car into the driveway or park it on the street to leave the sidewalk accessible. They always say they will but nothing changes.

But after a particularly heated exchange with one of the neighbors, they got a bit of a wake up call!

Well apparently they got into a shouting match with one of the other neighbors over it with the offending neighbor telling the other neighbor if they don’t like it call the city. Well the other neighbor did just that, city came out and wrote a ticket for the SUV blocking the sidewalk. They also wrote them up for the trailer that was too big to fit in the driveway forcing them to store it in a rental space for $350/month.

It’s not like they can get upset, the neighbor was only doing exactly what they told them to! Be careful what you wish for!

Reddit seemed to think they were just plain asking for it.

While others thought that the cherry on top was that they got not just one fine, but two!

This user thought Karma was just waiting for the chance to get at them!

Finally, this user said that this story was just another example of common courtesy being far less than common.

People don’t play about parking!

You’d think everyone would know that by now.

