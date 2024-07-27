July 26, 2024 at 10:22 pm

Woman Says Popular Pregnancy Test ClearBlue Isn’t Reliable After It Gave Her A False Positive

by Matthew Gilligan

Wow…you’d think that pregnancy tests would be almost 100% accurate…

I mean, that’s kind of an important moment in a woman’s life, right?

But I guess that isn’t the case.

A TikTokker named Andie posted a video and warned viewers about a specific pregnancy test company.

Andie said that she asked her husband to buy her a pregnancy test and he came home with a test made by ClearBlue.

She said, “I never buy blue dye tests because they are known for having false positives with their lines.”

Andie took the test anyway…and it said that she was pregnant.

She was skeptical of the result and went to a store the following day and bought a pink dye pregnancy test…and that one said she WAS NOT pregnant.

Andie said she’ll no longer use blue dye tests and said, “First Response: sponsor me, baby. I always buy these. First Response has, I’m telling you, never done me dirty.”

Check out her video.

@yagirlandie_

I was like 🙂👀…😐 #pregnancytest #notpregnant

♬ original sound – Andie

Now let’s see how people reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared what happened to them.

Good to know…

Do your research, folks!

