To Avoid Killing Their Pollinators, Venus Fly Traps Put Their Flowers Far Away
Hank Green recently shared this cool factoid on Twitter: “Venus fly traps have to put their flowers really far away from their traps so they don’t accidentally kill their pollinators and I love it so much.”
Green says he learned about this on a recent episode of SciShow Tangents, a weekly science trivia show game show podcast.
According to the National Wildlife Federation:
Venus flytraps are perennial plants, which means they bloom year after year. The flowers are white with green veins running from the base of the petal toward the edges. Pollinated flowers eventually give rise to seeds.
Each trap on the plant can only open and close several times before it dies and falls off. Then the plant produces a new trap from its underground stems. The lifespan of the Venus flytrap isn’t known for certain, but it’s been estimated to live up to 20 years and possibly longer.
