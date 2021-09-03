The Shirk Report – Volume 646
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Me vs my to-do list
– Me procrastinating instead
– Worst diagram ever
– Meanwhile in Alaska
– It’s common courtesy really
– Back to school with a back to school gif
– Pretty cool, but feels over-engineered
– Turbo boost!
– Everybody felt that
– Watching that cursor like a hawk
– Really looking forward 2 it
– Now that’s how you sell a laminator
– The way this watch tells time
– The zoom on this camera
– Same same but different
– My favourite window in the world
– Story time
– Made me smile
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The subtle influence of the Moon on Earth’s weather
– Meet the Little-Known Genius Who Helped Make Pixar Possible
– What If People Don’t Want ‘A Career?’
– The strange race to track down a missing billion years
– Taquile: Where manliness is based on knitting
– In an Increasingly Noisy Arctic, Will Narwhals Fall Silent?
– Gift Card Gang Extracts Cash From 100k Inboxes Daily
– Nothing Can Eat Australia’s Cane Toads—So They Eat Each Other
– What personality are you? How the Myers-Briggs test took over the world
– The Cotton Tote Crisis
5 VIDEOS + smile filter
HERE’S 2 THE WEEKEND!
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments