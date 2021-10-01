The Shirk Report – Volume 650
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– This belt took me for a loop
– The video the pet bed industry DOES NOT want you to see
– And I’m always impressed when the math checks out
– The name of this aisle
– They filled the town fountain with soap
– Cheese!
– The show must go on
– maybe maybe maybe
– I’d do the same
– Speaking of chips..
– What kind of sadistic monster would do this
– Just a cat doing cat things
– Just a dog doing dog things
– Toad
– One for me, one for you
– Can you imagine?
– Better every loop
– The more you look the better it gets
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Chinese Takeout Box is As American As Baseball and Apple Pie
– My Time with Kurt Cobain
– Misinformation Is About to Get So Much Worse
– The 2021 Winners of the International Dry Stone Walling Event
– Searching for Mr. X
– The treacherous remains of the loneliest spot in San Francisco, Mile Rocks
– Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever could benefit humanity as a whole
– Sparta Was Much More Than an Army of Super Warriors
– A Profession Is Not a Personality
– Why do we sleep?
5 VIDEOS
HERE’S TO UPSIDE DOWN PEAS THIS WEEKEND
