Oct 1, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 650

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This belt took me for a loop
The video the pet bed industry DOES NOT want you to see
And I’m always impressed when the math checks out
The name of this aisle
They filled the town fountain with soap
Cheese!
The show must go on
maybe maybe maybe
I’d do the same
Speaking of chips..
What kind of sadistic monster would do this
Just a cat doing cat things
Just a dog doing dog things
Toad
One for me, one for you
Can you imagine?
Better every loop
The more you look the better it gets
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Chinese Takeout Box is As American As Baseball and Apple Pie
My Time with Kurt Cobain
Misinformation Is About to Get So Much Worse
The 2021 Winners of the International Dry Stone Walling Event
Searching for Mr. X
The treacherous remains of the loneliest spot in San Francisco, Mile Rocks
Silicon Valley’s quest to live forever could benefit humanity as a whole
Sparta Was Much More Than an Army of Super Warriors
A Profession Is Not a Personality
Why do we sleep?

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO UPSIDE DOWN PEAS THIS WEEKEND

 

queue four 54 The Shirk Report – Volume 650

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter