Feb 26, 2022

12 Times an Artist Used Dirty Vehicles to Create Cool Pieces

Photo Credit: Instagram

Russian artist Nikita Golubev is very unique. When he sees a car or a truck covered in dirt and mud, he sees a blank canvass on which he can share his drawings with anyone who happens to be in the area…and for those of us who follow his Instagram page.

And we’re sure happy that he does share it! Let’s take a look at his work.

1. Some kind of mechanical mouse creature.

Sort of creepy, don’t you think?

 

2. This is going to be an epic battle.

Who will come out on top?

 

3. This one is really cool.

And a little bit creepy.

 

4. Praying hands.

Send some of those thoughts our way!

 

5. Dancing in a circle.

A nice break from the workday.

 

6. Time to float away.

Just make sure to come back…

 

7. Cheers to all of us!

Let’s have a safe and happy 2021.

 

8. I think you forgot something.

You gotta catch that truck if you want your phone back!

 

9. Here’s some video of the man in action.

Very cool!

 

10. Is that Free Willy?

I thought so!

 

11. Up, up, and away!

I, for one, can’t wait for summer…

 

12. Beware of the lobster claws.

You don’t want to get pinched, do you?

 

