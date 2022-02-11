The Shirk Report – Volume 669
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit @ twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– You got this, Mom
– Boom Boom Battlebots
– This pandemic is wild
– Ski season!
– Having fun at work
– He can’t possibly fit…
– Year of the Tiger
– Just out walking the family brick
– “I should read more during quarantine”
– Real-life Pixar lamp
– Don’t spend it all in one place
– Swingin’
– Well, that’s a look
– This toy can MOVE
– This kid is 13 years old
– Trained trampolinist
– Snail mail is hard
– 1917 soldier playing with kitten
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– North Korea Hacked Him. So He Took Down Its Internet
– Shakespeare Coined a Ton of Words
– 15 Things You Should Give Up to Be a Happy Parent
– Little Debbie is Launching an Ice Cream Line Inspired By Its Snack Cakes
– The More You Hang Out With Your Mom, The Longer She’ll Live
– The Space Station’s About To Die And We Know When
– This Thread About The Things Only Internet Veterans Remember
– Book Bans Are Back. Here’s What’s In Danger
– What’s Your “Anyways, We’re Married Now” Story
– These Landlords Are Making Their Tenants Smile
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top, viral
Comments