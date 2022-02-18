The Shirk Report – Volume 670
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When a magician asks me to pick a card, any card
– Captain Confidence
– The other tomato meme
– Fitness swing exercise
– Found this little door on a walk
– MJ fakes are a thing of beauty
– Experimenting with one line portraits
– Just playin in the snow
– Camping in an underground abandoned quarry
– Parallel parking on black ice
– Left the dog alone with wife for 4 days
– Life passing you by
– Sunset at Venice Beach skate park
– Evel Knievel’s most successful jump
– When you just have to snap a picture
– “Roommate” wanted?
– Hug someone you love
– Special effects in the 60’s
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 7 apps that will let you hire people to do almost anything
– 11 Tweets That Are Worthy of LOLs
– Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
– Steven Spielberg’s Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best
– That Cat Just Set Off a Nuke
– 16 Disney Fan Theories You Have to Read to Believe
– You Can Own a Piece of Mars-Provided You Have $800,000
– What’s the best way to break up in the age of online dating?
– Your Kid Isn’t Loving Sports. When Is It OK To Let Them Quit?
– Shaun White says goodbye to Olympic snowboarding: ‘It’s been the love of my life’
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
