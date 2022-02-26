You Should Always Wash Your Berries. Here’s Why.
FYI, your food might have BUGS in it. Yes, bugs…
And if you wash your food with vinegar, a bleach solution, store-bought produce cleaner, baking soda…none of that is going to force them to crawl out.
Here’s a video to illustrate this point.
@callmekristatorresWAIT FOR IT… Still trying to think happy thoughts today. ##fyp ##foryou ##strawberrieswithbugs ##bugsinstrawberries ##rednoseday ##got2bhome♬ original sound – callmekristatorres
These little white worms are baby fruit flies called Spotted Wing Drosophila – the females shoot their eggs into the interior of fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.
The bugs find their way into food during the harvesting and packaging process, and since they’re not harmful to public health, the FDA just kind of shrugs about the whole thing.
If you want to make sure these pests find their way out of your food before you eat it the next time, you need saltwater and a strong stomach.
