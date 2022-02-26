Feb 26, 2022

You Should Always Wash Your Berries. Here’s Why.

Screen Shot 2022 01 07 at 8.19.59 AM You Should Always Wash Your Berries. Here’s Why.

Photo Credit: Unsplash,Timo Volz

FYI, your food might have BUGS in it. Yes, bugs…

And if you wash your food with vinegar, a bleach solution, store-bought produce cleaner, baking soda…none of that is going to force them to crawl out.

Here’s a video to illustrate this point.

@callmekristatorresWAIT FOR IT… Still trying to think happy thoughts today. ##fyp ##foryou ##strawberrieswithbugs ##bugsinstrawberries ##rednoseday ##got2bhome♬ original sound – callmekristatorres

These little white worms are baby fruit flies called Spotted Wing Drosophila – the females shoot their eggs into the interior of fruits like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peter Coffey (@peterlcoffey)

The bugs find their way into food during the harvesting and packaging process, and since they’re not harmful to public health, the FDA just kind of shrugs about the whole thing.

If you want to make sure these pests find their way out of your food before you eat it the next time, you need saltwater and a strong stomach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peter Coffey (@peterlcoffey)

twistedsifter on facebook You Should Always Wash Your Berries. Here’s Why.

Categories: NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter