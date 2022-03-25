Mar 25, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 675

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Ready for a wild ride?
Lamp bonk
Does this drive anyone else crazy?
Pill millipede unrolling
One sexy carrot
Mark Ruffalo’s spectacular punch
A different kind of face mask
Motorwheel toy from 1928
Sidewalk chalk dino looks 3D
How they make chains is cool to watch
Wife not liking his new ‘serial killer’ passport photo
Monkey climbing LA building
No Goonies were found, but it’s a lovely sunset
Maybe love does exist
Adam Savage wearing head-mounted dart blaster
It’s all about alignment
Wonderful animation by Wayne Unten
Curtain Creeper
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

11 School Lunch Photos From Around the World
“Basic Instinct” at 30: How an Iconic Sharon Stone Salvaged a Very Bad Film
Breaking Up Is Hard, But What If You Had an A.I. Do It for You?
For spring break, here are the top 10 beaches in the US and world
Sweet High Schooler Saves His Money for Two Years to Buy His Friend a New Wheelchair
My Phone Is Stalking My Boyfriend
This Investor Left Wall Street To Make Life Better For People With Food Allergies
It’s not too late to socialize your pandemic puppy
The casino beckons: my journey inside the cryptosphere
This rainbow reef fish is just as magical as it looks

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

