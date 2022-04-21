If You See Purple Paint on a Fence Post, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever been in a rural area and noticed that fence posts are painted purple, it’s not just for decoration.

In certain states, the Purple Paint Law is the same thing as a “No Trespassing” sign. Some landowners choose to use paint instead of signs because bad weather tends to knock signs down.

More importantly, the paint signifies “No Hunting” zones to keep animals and people and their families safe on properties. About 1,000 people pass away due to hunting accidents every year so it’s important to keep an eye out for these markers if you’re a hunter.

The first Purple Paint law was passed in Arkansas in 1987.

Here is the list of states that use the Purple Paint Law to let people know that certain pieces of land are deemed “No Trespassing” areas.

-Texas

-Illinois

-Missouri

-North Carolina

-Maine

-Florida

-Idaho

-Arkansas

-Montana

-Arizona

-Kansas

Check out the video below for more information.