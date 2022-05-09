May 1, 2022
9 Couples Shared Their Love Stories on TikTok
Love is in the air…
And these stories from TikTok prove it!
Enjoy these stories from folks who shared their personal love stories.
1. It all started at the airport.
@jr_creates My love story in 30 seconds. #art #artist #love #lovestory #storytime #watercolor #fyp #aww #cute ♬ original sound – JR Creates
2. A TikTok connection.
@frontrowfrankie ●☆Real Life Love Story☆● Grateful for you @danimarie978 ♡ #frontrowrecovery #sobertiktok #lovestory #tiktoklove #mlkday #acousticcovers ♬ Send Me on My Way – Vibe Street
3. Met as teenagers and now have grandkids!
@carolinarn1984 Our love story in 30 seconds! 😜❤️ #heisoneofthegoodones #soulmate #lovestory #hesallmine #bestfriend #hardworkingman ♬ The Good Ones – Gabby Barrett
4. Love at first sight.
@jaylabrenae5 Reply to @rob_smoove how we met and our love story in less than 30 seconds🤣❤️ #lovestory #blacklove #StepandFlex #fyp #younglove ♬ Hrs and Hrs – Muni Long
5. Met the first night of college.
@samandryan Our love story in 30 seconds. ❤️ #lovestory #lovestory❤️ #ourtravelpassport #husbandandwife #lifeisgood ♬ Home – Edith Whiskers
6. A Hail Mary situation.
@nikadiwa Reply to @ls6605 answering in 30 seconds challenge! 💖 #lovestory #tiktokfam #couplesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Nika Diwa
7. A long, long time ago.
@yep.dats.wat.i.do 30 Second Love Story #still2gether #stilltheone #younglove #anniversary ♬ You’re Still The One – Shania Twain
8. Blind dates work out sometimes.
@thelacouple Our blind date love story told in 30 sec #lovestory #ThisIsBliss #ACupgrade #relationshipgoalsdailyy ♬ original sound – theLAcouple
9. Followed her to Chicago.
@breezy_lam Our story in 30 seconds 🤍 Oh and go to a baby shower, bachelorette party and wedding every other weekend as well #2022😁 #whatsyourstory? #fyp ♬ Still Falling For You – From “Bridget Jones’s Baby” – Ellie Goulding