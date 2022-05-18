A Woman Posted Her Method to Discover if a Boyfriend Is Cheating
I think a lot of us can agree that the more we know about how cheaters think and act, the better we’ll be in the long run.
A woman took to TikTok and shared a series of videos that outline how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her. Her name is Kenzie and she said that the method she used to find out that her BF was cheating will work for anyone.
Here’s the first video where she lays out how to start this process…take a look.
@keepinupwkenz Reply to @liv.gc how I found out my bf cheated on me part 1 #howtofindout #cheating #breakup #unloyalboyfriend #questionedanswered ♬ Birthday Cake – Dylan Conrique
She continued in the second video with her method that she says is fail proof and made her catch her boyfriend red-handed.
Pay attention to the details.
@keepinupwkenz Reply to @liv.gc part 2 of how I found out my bf cheated on me- hope this helps #howifoundout #unloyalbf #breakup #relationshipproblems ♬ My Name Is – D Billions
In the third video she addressed the question of why she thought her boyfriend was cheating on her in the first place.
@keepinupwkenz Reply to @brookeemillerrr1 PART 3! feel free to message me on insta if y’all got questions #breakup #howifoundout #unloyalbf #relationshipproblems ♬ original sound – Kenzie Marie Curran
And in the final video, she talked about “the other girl” that her boyfriend was seeing behind her back.
@keepinupwkenz Part 4: the “other girl” – dms are open for questions or advice #unloyalbf #othergirl #relationshipproblems #questionsanswered ♬ Birthday Cake – Dylan Conrique
Here’s how people reacted on TikTok.
One viewer shared their own unpleasant experience with their boyfriend.
And another person offered another way to try to find out what’s really going on with someone.
This woman said she found out her boyfriend was cheating because of passwords.
You can never be too careful out there in the dating world…
Categories: Internet News
Tags: · cheaters, cheating, relationships, sex