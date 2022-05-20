The Shirk Report – Volume 684
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Sky pendants
– Drink up!
– Smells like school spirit
– “Good, now up a bit higher”
– A sign paradox
– Just watering the plants
– Saving this almost-save
– Trippy little slug
– Curl with pearl earring
– No mere mortal’s birthday
– Partner in crime
– Race to the top
– 116-year-old Bonsai tree
– Mother Nature flex
– Peanut butter & banana sandwich, reimagined
– Disco ball long exposure
– Fractal mitosis
– Texas-sized storm
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Woman’s Ultrasound Showed That She Had a Two-Year-Old Growth With Teeth and Hair
– How to Pick a Career (That Actually Fits You)
– A Guy Wants to Know if He’s a Jerk for Not Wanting to Pick up His Wife at the Airport After Midnight
– Into the Chaotic World of the American F1 Boom
– Meet the YouTube Scuba Divers Solving Cold Cases — And Racking Up Views
– How to Quit Intensive Parenting
– Did the Game Gear Bring Down Sega?
– 15 Things You Might Not Have Known About the RMS ‘Titanic’
– New York Now Has More Airbnb Listings Than Apartments for Rent
– Why we can’t stop watching people cut fruit and tell stories on TikTok
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT