May 19, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 684

the-friday-shirk-report

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Sky pendants
Drink up!
Smells like school spirit
“Good, now up a bit higher”
A sign paradox
Just watering the plants
Saving this almost-save
Trippy little slug
Curl with pearl earring
No mere mortal’s birthday
Partner in crime
Race to the top
116-year-old Bonsai tree
Mother Nature flex
Peanut butter & banana sandwich, reimagined
Disco ball long exposure
Fractal mitosis
Texas-sized storm
10 ARTICLES

Woman’s Ultrasound Showed That She Had a Two-Year-Old Growth With Teeth and Hair
How to Pick a Career (That Actually Fits You)
A Guy Wants to Know if He’s a Jerk for Not Wanting to Pick up His Wife at the Airport After Midnight
Into the Chaotic World of the American F1 Boom
Meet the YouTube Scuba Divers Solving Cold Cases — And Racking Up Views
How to Quit Intensive Parenting
Did the Game Gear Bring Down Sega?
15 Things You Might Not Have Known About the RMS ‘Titanic’
New York Now Has More Airbnb Listings Than Apartments for Rent
Why we can’t stop watching people cut fruit and tell stories on TikTok

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

