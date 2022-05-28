Woman Got Angry When Her Driver Wouldn’t Fall for a Rideshare “Name Scam”
If you happen to drive for Uber or Lyft, you might want to pay close attention to this article and what happened.
This video shows a woman getting into a vehicle for a Lyft ride and demanding that the driver say her name…and he doesn’t take the bait.
The woman gets angry and calls the driver a “piece of s**t”, slams the door, and leaves.
People who saw the video talked about how this situation could have happened for a few different reasons.
One was that the woman might have been trying to confirm she was getting into the correct vehicle.
An Uber driver who scams. He pretended to have waited to pick up a client, which he did not do. His name is a David, an Uber driver with the following registrations: FL84CCGP a blue Toyota Corolla. Please be careful pic.twitter.com/sovJTPGQFm
— Zweli (@iYaneZwel) August 9, 2021
But another person said the driver is at a disadvantage when they drive.
Actually that’s not how it works, as a rider you have all the info on the driver. Picture, car type, tag #. The drivers have nothing. Sometimes not even a name because Uber allows fake user names such as “Jesus Christ” “Big Daddy” and so on.
— Awwcool (@Awwcool1) January 10, 2020
And the same person added that this could have been a way for the woman to scam a ride and not have to pay her fare.
Not really because that’s the way the scam works, I say the riders name, the person says yes and when they get in the car they say they’ve changed their mind to change address and they’ve just stole your Uber. Sticking you with the fare. You report, Uber takes fare from driver.
— Awwcool (@Awwcool1) January 12, 2020
Other commenters argued that maybe the woman wasn’t looking for a free ride but just wanted to stir up some drama…
Hmmmmm…