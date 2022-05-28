May 28, 2022

Woman Got Angry When Her Driver Wouldn’t Fall for a Rideshare “Name Scam”

If you happen to drive for Uber or Lyft, you might want to pay close attention to this article and what happened.

This video shows a woman getting into a vehicle for a Lyft ride and demanding that the driver say her name…and he doesn’t take the bait.

The woman gets angry and calls the driver a “piece of s**t”, slams the door, and leaves.

People who saw the video talked about how this situation could have happened for a few different reasons.

One was that the woman might have been trying to confirm she was getting into the correct vehicle.

But another person said the driver is at a disadvantage when they drive.

And the same person added that this could have been a way for the woman to scam a ride and not have to pay her fare.

Other commenters argued that maybe the woman wasn’t looking for a free ride but just wanted to stir up some drama…

Hmmmmm…

twistedsifter on facebook Woman Got Angry When Her Driver Wouldn’t Fall for a Rideshare “Name Scam”

Categories: Internet News
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter