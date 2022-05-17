May 17, 2022
Yarn Artist Makes Tiny Crochet Animals
An artist named Lucia Dolgopolova specializes in making tiny crochet animals and they sure are impressive.
In fact, it’s kind of mind-boggling to think about how she even manages to make them so tiny and with so much detail.
The artist said, “Miniature crochet makes it possible to create anything your heart wishes. …Micro crochet is always a challenge for me that is almost impossible to complete. And I do my best to complete it and to make it look perfect and ideal.”
This one really gives you an idea of how small her creations are.
Check out Dolgopolova’s YouTube page to see more of her work.