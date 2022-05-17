May 17, 2022

Yarn Artist Makes Tiny Crochet Animals

An artist named Lucia Dolgopolova specializes in making tiny crochet animals and they sure are impressive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micro Crochet Art (@lucia_knit)

In fact, it’s kind of mind-boggling to think about how she even manages to make them so tiny and with so much detail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micro Crochet Art (@lucia_knit)

The artist said, “Miniature crochet makes it possible to create anything your heart wishes. …Micro crochet is always a challenge for me that is almost impossible to complete. And I do my best to complete it and to make it look perfect and ideal.”

This one really gives you an idea of how small her creations are.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Micro Crochet Art (@lucia_knit)

Check out Dolgopolova’s YouTube page to see more of her work.

twistedsifter on facebook Yarn Artist Makes Tiny Crochet Animals

Categories: ART
Tags: · , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter