Jun 17, 2022
How to Defog Your Windows Quickly
You’ve been there before: you’re running late for work or for a meeting or to get your kids to school and your windows are all fogged up.
What should you do?!?!
Well, today is your lucky day, because a former NASA engineer named Mark Rober was nice enough to give us a major life hack.
Here are the four steps to defog your windows in a hurry:
1. Turn the heater ON as high as it will go
2. Turn the A/C ON
3. Turn the inside circulation OFF
4. Crack your windows a little bit
And you’ll be on your way in no time!
Watch the video below to get all the details. Happy driving!
