Jun 17, 2022

How to Defog Your Windows Quickly

You’ve been there before: you’re running late for work or for a meeting or to get your kids to school and your windows are all fogged up.

What should you do?!?!

Well, today is your lucky day, because a former NASA engineer named Mark Rober was nice enough to give us a major life hack.

Here are the four steps to defog your windows in a hurry:

1. Turn the heater ON as high as it will go

2. Turn the A/C ON

3. Turn the inside circulation OFF

4. Crack your windows a little bit

And you’ll be on your way in no time!

Watch the video below to get all the details. Happy driving!

Categories: THE REST
