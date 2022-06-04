Ukrainian Artist Creates Stunning Hand Blown Glass Octopuses
A Ukrainian artist named Nikita Drachuk creates handblown glass animals and his octopuses are very impressive.
Drachuk has this to say about the octopus:
“Being realistically made, octopus sculpture will impress by every curve of their tentacles. It seems like every octopus figurine is in motion due to top class master’s workmanship.
Octopus as a species has gained unique symbolism features. It is considered to bring its owner flexibility, improve one’s intelligence and gain every set goal.
Highly intelligent in the nature, octopus figurine will encourage you for new achievements, success in business, work or studying.”
So gorgeous.
Be sure to check out Drachuk’s Etsy shop if you want to purchase some of his glass creatures, including his octopuses.
They are wonderful!
