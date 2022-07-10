Jul 29, 2022

10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Y’all ready for this?

It’s time to lay it all on the line and see how smart you REALLY are.

Check out these 10 tough riddles and see if you can figure them out.

The answers are posted below the riddles. Don’t peek!

1. It disappears.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.20 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Silence.

2. For all the math whizzes out there.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.24 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: IV, the Roman numeral for four, which is “half” (two letters) of the word five.

3. Quite a riddle…

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.30 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: A keyboard.

4. Are you stumped?

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.36 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: A towel.

5. Think long and hard.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.41 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet”.

6. Family relations.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.46 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: A is D’s uncle.

7. Letter combos.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.52 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: E N T (Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.).

8. For everyone to use.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.03.57 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Your name.

9. Make it snappy!

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.04.04 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Water.

10. All about numbers.

Screen Shot 2022 07 14 at 12.04.11 PM 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Photo Credit: Reader’s Digest

Answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.

twistedsifter on facebook 10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter