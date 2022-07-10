Jul 29, 2022
10 Tough Riddles for You to Try to Figure Out
Y’all ready for this?
It’s time to lay it all on the line and see how smart you REALLY are.
Check out these 10 tough riddles and see if you can figure them out.
The answers are posted below the riddles. Don’t peek!
1. It disappears.
Answer: Silence.
2. For all the math whizzes out there.
Answer: IV, the Roman numeral for four, which is “half” (two letters) of the word five.
3. Quite a riddle…
Answer: A keyboard.
4. Are you stumped?
Answer: A towel.
5. Think long and hard.
Answer: There are 11 letters in the words “the alphabet”.
6. Family relations.
Answer: A is D’s uncle.
7. Letter combos.
Answer: E N T (Each letter represents the first letter in the written numbers: One, Two, Three, Four, Five, etc.).
8. For everyone to use.
Answer: Your name.
9. Make it snappy!
Answer: Water.
10. All about numbers.
Answer: Seven has two syllables and the other numbers only have one syllable.