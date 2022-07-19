A Cosmonaut Saw Some Unusual Objects Staring Back at Him in Space
Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov departed the International Space Station and noticed something out of the ordinary.
And he tweeted that something unusual seemed to be going on…
Progress MS-18 successfully undocked and departed. But who are those stowaways watching us?#progress #iss #прогресс #мкс pic.twitter.com/xVWMurNdMi
— Serg.Korsakov (@SergKorsakov) June 1, 2022
Folks on Twitter weighed in on what in outer space could have been going on…
This person thought it might have been a couple of demons who hitched a ride.
There are 2 little demons on the progress!😅
— Dahlia (@Space_Dahlia) June 1, 2022
And another Tweeter had a different idea.
R2D2 with a friend 🤔😁
— TompiDev (@tompidev) June 9, 2022
This person responded with a practical explanation of what Korsakov might have seen.
I don’t know what they are, but they look like fuelling connectors to me (while the ship is still sitting on its rocket, before launch).
— PM5544 testbeeld (@PM5544testbeeld) June 6, 2022
And this person thinks it might have been Jawas from the Star Wars universe…
Jawas https://t.co/dYKiPgWdOe
— Reggie Pryer (@ReggiePryer) June 6, 2022
Could it have been aliens?
No.
As you can see from the closeup Korsakov also shared, they’re simply components that are catching the light.
Hmmm, something to think about…
