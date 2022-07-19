Jul 19, 2022

A Cosmonaut Saw Some Unusual Objects Staring Back at Him in Space

Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov departed the International Space Station and noticed something out of the ordinary.

And he tweeted that something unusual seemed to be going on…

Folks on Twitter weighed in on what in outer space could have been going on…

This person thought it might have been a couple of demons who hitched a ride.

And another Tweeter had a different idea.

This person responded with a practical explanation of what Korsakov might have seen.

And this person thinks it might have been Jawas from the Star Wars universe…

Could it have been aliens?

No.

As you can see from the closeup Korsakov also shared, they’re simply components that are catching the light.

Screen Shot 2022 07 19 at 4.54.40 PM A Cosmonaut Saw Some Unusual Objects Staring Back at Him in Space

Photo Credit: Twitter/SergKorsakov

Hmmm, something to think about…

