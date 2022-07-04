A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube
A woman who was visiting her doctor to try to figure out treatment for a cyst shared a video on TikTok where she seemed a little surprised that her doctor was looking on YouTube for information about the situation.
@isabellely6 got their MD at YouTube university #MakeItCinematic #fyp #GameTok ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams
Here’s what folks on TikTok had to say about this video.
This person seemed annoyed by the video and made an interesting comment.
And this person added that almost all physicians do this with patients.
After a lot of comments, the woman who created the video said that she was not trying to offend doctors and just thought the situation was funny.
A nurse who saw the video said this happens all the time and you actually want a doctor who does this.
And this TikTokker said that doctors should behave like this.
