Jul 4, 2022

A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

A woman who was visiting her doctor to try to figure out treatment for a cyst shared a video on TikTok where she seemed a little surprised that her doctor was looking on YouTube for information about the situation.

@isabellely6 got their MD at YouTube university #MakeItCinematic #fyp #GameTok ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

Here’s what folks on TikTok had to say about this video.

This person seemed annoyed by the video and made an interesting comment.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.13.42 PM A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person added that almost all physicians do this with patients.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.13.47 PM A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Photo Credit: TikTok

After a lot of comments, the woman who created the video said that she was not trying to offend doctors and just thought the situation was funny.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.13.54 PM A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Photo Credit: TikTok

A nurse who saw the video said this happens all the time and you actually want a doctor who does this.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.14.03 PM A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said that doctors should behave like this.

Screen Shot 2022 04 27 at 6.14.10 PM A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Photo Credit: TikTok

twistedsifter on facebook A Woman Recorded Her Doctor Looking up How to Treat a Cyst on YouTube

Categories: Internet News
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter