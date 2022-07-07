Jul 7, 2022
Albert Einstein Explains His Theory of Relativity in Historic Footage
Albert Einstein’s monumental achievements still loom large in the world of science nearly 70 years after he passed away.
Einstein (1879-1955) was a German-born physicist who immigrated to the United States in 1940 and is best known for introducing the world to his theory of relativity.
Einstein first published his theory in 1905 and it made a huge impact in the scientific world. The theory introduced the world to the idea that E = mc2. Basically, the theory says that mass and energy are the same thing but in different forms and they can be converted into each other if the circumstances are right.
Watch the video below to take a step back in time and see the man himself talk about the theory of relativity.